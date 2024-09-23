Breaking News
23 September,2024
PTI

Top

Medicines worth lakhs of rupees kept in the store were reduced to ashes, an official said

Representational Pic

A fire broke out in a medical store located in the premises of a private hospital in Sagar city of Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening, prompting an evacuation of patients by authorities, police and eyewitnesses said.


No one was injured in the blaze at Bhagyodaya Tirtha Hospital, which was subsequently brought under control, while people present in the premises ran to safety, police said.



The fire broke out at the medical store located in the hospital premises at around 6 pm, but its cause was not yet known, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Uike told reporters at the spot.


On receiving information about the blaze, senior officials of the district administration and police also reached the spot immediately, he said, adding a technical team will investigate the cause of the inferno.

Patients were evacuated from the hospital, eyewitnesses said, adding the fire might have been triggered due to a short-circuit in an air conditioner of an oxygen cylinder.

They said the flames were put out by around 8.30 pm.

Mukesh Jain Dhana, trustee of Bhagyodaya Tirtha Hospital, told PTI that the fire erupted in a room filled with empty cartons of medicines, other materials and attached to the medical store.

Medicines worth lakhs of rupees kept in the store were reduced to ashes, he informed. 

