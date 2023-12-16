Breaking News
Fire erupts in CPCL facility in Chennai

Updated on: 16 December,2023 03:54 PM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Top

A fire broke out on Saturday at the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited's (CPCL) refinery at Manali in north Chennai

Representational Pic/File

A fire broke out on Saturday at the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited's refinery at Manali in north Chennai, authorities said.


Smoke billowed out from the CPCL's facility following the fire and the blaze was doused by the company's in-house fire tenders, a TN Fire and Rescue Service official said.


"As soon as we were informed by the company about the fire, we started. However, while we were on the way, they (CPCL) conveyed to us that the fire has been put out," the official added.


On the mishap, a company official said: "Fire has been put out and we are awaiting a report on the impact of the accident."

No further information was made available.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

chennai India news national news india news

