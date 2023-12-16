Fire erupts in CPCL facility in Chennai

A fire broke out on Saturday at the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited's (CPCL) refinery at Manali in north Chennai

A fire broke out on Saturday at the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited's refinery at Manali in north Chennai, authorities said.

Smoke billowed out from the CPCL's facility following the fire and the blaze was doused by the company's in-house fire tenders, a TN Fire and Rescue Service official said.

"As soon as we were informed by the company about the fire, we started. However, while we were on the way, they (CPCL) conveyed to us that the fire has been put out," the official added.

On the mishap, a company official said: "Fire has been put out and we are awaiting a report on the impact of the accident."

No further information was made available.

