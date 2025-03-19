Breaking News
CM's Relief Fund disbursed Rs 46 crore to 5,250 patients in 3 months
Eight stranded for two hours in lift at Bhayander station after power failure
Murder accused on run for 23 years arrested in Thane district
MIAL proposes hike in User Development Fee
BMC launches drive for unrestricted pedestrian movement at crowded spots
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Fire in graphics company vehicle claims four lives in Pune

Fire in graphics company vehicle claims four lives in Pune

Updated on: 19 March,2025 11:16 AM IST  |  Pune
Archana Dahiwal | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

According to a Senior Inspector of Hinjewadi Police Station, three victims who were trapped inside the burning tempo traveller died on the spot, while a fourth person succumbed to the injuries later

Fire in graphics company vehicle claims four lives in Pune

The charred remains of the tempo.

Listen to this article
Fire in graphics company vehicle claims four lives in Pune
x
00:00

A devastating fire broke out in a 12-seater tempo travel in Pune’s Hinjewadi area around 8 am on Wednesday, claiming four lives. The incident occurred on the Phase-2 road, opposite the Dassault System, triggering panic in the area.


According to a Senior Inspector of Hinjewadi Police Station, three victims who were trapped inside the burning tempo traveller died on the spot, while a fourth person succumbed to the injuries later. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway.


Eyewitnesses reported that the vehicle belonged to a graphics company based in Hinjewadi IT Park and was transporting 12 employees. The fire reportedly started beneath the driver’s seat while the minibus was in Phase-1. The driver and a few staff members managed to escape, but four passengers at the back were unable to get out as the rear door failed to open.


Fire brigade teams and police personnel rushed to the scene to extinguish the blaze and control the situation. Several injured individuals have been admitted to a private hospital, and traffic in the area has been disrupted owing to the incident.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india India news national news pune maharashtra Fire

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK