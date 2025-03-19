According to a Senior Inspector of Hinjewadi Police Station, three victims who were trapped inside the burning tempo traveller died on the spot, while a fourth person succumbed to the injuries later

The charred remains of the tempo.

A devastating fire broke out in a 12-seater tempo travel in Pune’s Hinjewadi area around 8 am on Wednesday, claiming four lives. The incident occurred on the Phase-2 road, opposite the Dassault System, triggering panic in the area.

According to a Senior Inspector of Hinjewadi Police Station, three victims who were trapped inside the burning tempo traveller died on the spot, while a fourth person succumbed to the injuries later. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway.

Eyewitnesses reported that the vehicle belonged to a graphics company based in Hinjewadi IT Park and was transporting 12 employees. The fire reportedly started beneath the driver’s seat while the minibus was in Phase-1. The driver and a few staff members managed to escape, but four passengers at the back were unable to get out as the rear door failed to open.

Fire brigade teams and police personnel rushed to the scene to extinguish the blaze and control the situation. Several injured individuals have been admitted to a private hospital, and traffic in the area has been disrupted owing to the incident.