Firing at cafe restaurant in Delhi's Satya Niketan area, one held

Firing at cafe restaurant in Delhi's Satya Niketan area, one held

Updated on: 26 August,2024 08:50 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

According to the Delhi Police, some people had an argument with the manager over the table.

Representation Pic

A firing incident took place at a cafe restaurant in the Satya Niketan area in the national capital on Sunday, officials said. According to the Delhi Police, some people had an argument with the manager over the table.


"An incident of firing took place at a cafe restaurant in the Satya Niketan area of Delhi. Some people from Jahangirpuri had come to a cafe in Satya Niketan. They took out a pistol and opened fire in the air during a verbal fight with the cafe manager over a table," the Delhi Police said.



Meanwhile, the police have nabbed one of the accused and the efforts to catch the rest of them are underway.


More details are awaited.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, a firing incident took place at a jewellery store in Mukherjee Nagar in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

According to the Delhi Police, the miscreants came on a motorcycle and fled after firing.

"They also threw a paper slip demanding a ransom of Rs 1 crore from the jeweller and threatening to kill him if he did not pay the ransom," they added.

