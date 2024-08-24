New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Delhi Police has registered an FIR after a porn video was displayed on a digital advertisement board in the Connaught Place area, officials said on Saturday.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), under whose jurisdiction the area falls, issued a statement saying it could be a case of "hacking" the screen by using advanced technology.

The matter came to fore when passersby spotted the video being run on one of the LED screens put up for advertisements in Connaught Place's H Block on Thursday night, the officials said.

The video clip spanning a few seconds was later removed from the board with the help of NDMC officials, a police officer said.

The NDMC said it operates two type of panels in the areas under its jurisdiction-- one for advertisement and another an interactive touchscreen.

"Both panels are of international standard and controlled by a server which is completely secured with a firewall and antivirus. We are also providing hotspots free of cost for public usage in the NDMC areas," the statement read.

The civic body said this incident is "one of its kind", adding that it is trying to find out how the firewall was breached.

The NDMC said it has put up advertisement boards at 50 locations under its jurisdiction.

It pointed out that a board at only one of these locations was breached and there was no issue at other places, somebody might have hacked the particular LED board "using some advance technique" which the civic body is "trying to find out".

A case under relevant sections of the BNS has been registered and investigations are on to nab the culprits behind the episode, the police officer said.

Connaught Place is an iconic and historic commercial area in the heart of the national capital and one of the busiest marketplaces of the city.

