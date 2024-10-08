Five arrested in Telangana kidnap and murder case, main accused still at large

The police conducted searches in the river based on the suspects' confession and recovered Venkatappanna's body near Budampadu, about 15 kilometres from the bridge

Five people have been arrested in connection with the kidnap and murder of Koya Venkatappanna Reddy, a 54-year-old resident of East Sainagar, Allwyn Colony, Hyderabad. The main accused, Bathina Dwarakanath Reddy, is still at large, said Cyberabad Police.

Venkatappanna Reddy was reported missing by his wife on October 5. In her complaint, she mentioned that her husband had left for work on the morning of October 4 but did not return, and his phone was unreachable.

Following the complaint, a case was registered, and the police launched an investigation. On October 6, the police detained five suspects, who later confessed to their involvement in the kidnapping and murder. According to their statement, Venkatappanna Reddy and the main accused, Bathina Dwarakanath Reddy, had known each other for four years. They had previously worked together in a catering and cleaning business at Kakinada Port but had fallen out due to financial disagreements.

The accused revealed that Venkatappanna had claimed Dwarakanath owed him Rs 28 lakh, which led to disputes. After business failed, Venkatappanna moved to Hyderabad with his family and took a job as Assistant General Manager at MEIL, Balanagar. Despite attempts to settle the debt, including receiving bounced cheques, tensions escalated when Venkatappanna pressed Dwarakanath for repayment.

The police in their statement said, Offended by Venkatappanna's demands, Dwarakanath conspired with his friend Sudhakar Reddy to eliminate him. They hired others to help carry out the plan.

On October 4, the accused kidnapped Venkatappanna while he was returning home from work in Kukatpally. They dragged him into a car, made him unconscious with chloroform, and later tied his hands and legs before throwing him into the Krishna River from the Beechupally Bridge, the police statement added.

The police conducted searches in the river based on the suspects' confession and recovered Venkatappanna's body near Budampadu, about 15 kilometres from the bridge.

Police have formed special teams to apprehend the absconding Dwarakanath Reddy. Several items, including the victim's gold ring and Scooty, along with the accused's mobile phones and the vehicle used in the crime, have been seized.

