Breaking News
Mid-Day Test Drive: Few clean, many filthy civic-run toilets from Mulund to Sion in Eastern Express Highway
Crackdown on illegal Bangladeshis: Crime Branch investigation finds fake Aadhar cards available for Rs 2000
Thane railway station platform number 5 to get new roof before rains
Kurla BEST bus crash: Accused’s lawyer filed RTI to find why bus was sent to Kurla depot before mechanical analysis
Poor AQI: BMC lifts ban on construction activities, but dust rules stay
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Five family members die of suffocation in Jammu and Kashmir

Five family members die of suffocation in Jammu and Kashmir

Updated on: 06 January,2025 07:46 AM IST  |  Srinagar
IANS |

Top

While praying for the departed souls, the Chief Minister urged people to exercise utmost caution while using heating gadgets during the harsh winter months

Five family members die of suffocation in Jammu and Kashmir

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Five family members die of suffocation in Jammu and Kashmir
x
00:00

Five members of a family died of suffocation on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district. 


Officials said that 5 members of a family including a couple and their 3 children died of suffocation in Pandrathan area of Srinagar district.


“The family originally hailing from Baramulla district were living in a rented accommodation in Pandrathan area. They fell unconscious due to suffocation and were shifted to hospital where doctors said they were dead on arrival.


Chief minister, Omar Abdullah has expressed shock at the tragedy.

Omar Abdullah expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic death of five family members in the Pandrathan area of Srinagar city.

In an official handout the Chief Minister conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved relatives praying for strength and patience to help them cope with this irreparable loss.

While praying for the departed souls, the Chief Minister urged people to exercise utmost caution while using heating gadgets during the harsh winter months.

He emphasised the importance of adhering to government-issued advisories on the safe use of heating equipment to prevent such tragic incidents. In extreme winter cold, people sometimes unmindfully use LPG heaters in their rooms.

These gas heaters produce carbon monoxide and in a room completely closed without any fresh air passing through, such appliances prove fatal.

Health department officials regularly issue advisories against the use of gas heaters in closed environment. People are warned of the fatal consequences of using such heating gadgets.

The best heating appliances are those whose emissions are discharged outside the room/space where these are used.

Earlier on Sunday, four occupants of an ill-fated vehicle died when the vehicle went out of the driver’s control and dropped into a gorge in Massu Kishtwar.

On Saturday, four army soldiers were killed and one injured when an army vehicle met an accident after the driver lost control on the wheel at Saderkoot Payeen area of Bandipora district.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jammu and kashmir srinagar news india national news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK