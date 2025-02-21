Breaking News
Mumbai: How cops nabbed music composer Pritam robber in 8 days before he burned all the cash
Mumbai: A leaky pipeline puzzle in Kurla
Navi Mumbai: Std X boy killed in hit-and-run at Turbhe Naka
New India Co-operative Bank scam: Former bank CEO arrested
Policy to renew lease of South Mumbai maidans coming soon
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > India News > Article > Five killed 23 injured in road accident in Gujarats Kutch

Five killed, 23 injured in road accident in Gujarat’s Kutch

Updated on: 22 February,2025 08:32 AM IST  |  Bhuj (Gujarat)
Agencies |

Top

Four persons died on the spot, while one passenger succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. A total of five persons have died,” Kutch West Superintendent of Police Vikas Sunda said

Five killed, 23 injured in road accident in Gujarat’s Kutch

The accident took place near Kera village. Representation pic

Listen to this article
Five killed, 23 injured in road accident in Gujarat’s Kutch
x
00:00

Five persons were killed and 23 others injured in an accident involving a private bus and a truck in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Friday, officials said. The accident took place around 1 pm near Kera village on a highway and those injured were rushed to a hospital in Bhuj, they said.


“There was an accident involving a truck and private bus coming from Mundra to Bhuj. Four persons died on the spot, while one passenger succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. A total of five persons have died,” Kutch West Superintendent of Police Vikas Sunda said.


The official said 23 persons sustained injuries in the accident and they are being treated at J K General Hospital in Bhuj. District Collector Amit Arora said two of those injured are in critical condition.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

gujarat kutch india Accident India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK