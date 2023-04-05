Breaking News
Current Covid-19 cases may be far more than official figures
South Mumbai sees 85 per cent jump in e-cars in a year
Mumbai: Trapped and caught racing on WEH, 82 face gambling charge
Mumbai: Free 35th Road of potholes once and for all, say Khar locals
Mumbai: State government pours money into project that includes AC locals
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Five men drown while performing ritual in pond in Tamil Nadu

Five men drown while performing ritual in pond in Tamil Nadu

Updated on: 05 April,2023 01:20 PM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Top

Five young men, part of a seasonal ritual associated with a temple, drowned in a pond here on Wednesday, police said

Five men drown while performing ritual in pond in Tamil Nadu

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Five young men, part of a seasonal ritual associated with a temple, drowned in a pond here on Wednesday, police said.


The accident occurred when priests and volunteers entered the pond and formed a circle as part of a ritual and at that time, a person who was part of the group drowned. When four others tried to rescue him, they too went under water, police said.



Also Read: Tamil Nadu: Fire breaks out at furniture manufacturing company in Coimbatore


Senior revenue and police officials arrived and the bodies were fished out by Fire and Rescue Services personnel and taken to Chrompet government hospital for autopsy.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india India news tamil nadu national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK