Tamil Nadu: Fire breaks out at furniture manufacturing company in Coimbatore

Updated on: 04 April,2023 11:51 AM IST  |  Coimbatore
ANI |

According to the police, the cotton bed and sofa manufacturing unit of the company caught fire

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A fire broke out at a furniture manufacturing company in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Tuesday.


According to the police, the cotton bed and sofa manufacturing unit of the company caught fire.



The police said that as soon as information about the fire was received, firefighting personnel rushed to the spot.


Efforts to control the fire are underway.

The reason and time of the fire are yet to be ascertained.

Further details on the incident are awaited.

Earlier on March 14, a massive fire broke out in an old spare parts godown in Tamil Nadu's Madurai. No casualties were reported in the incident.

On March 5, one woman was charred to death while a few people sustained severe burn injuries in a fire at a firecracker shed near Sivanarpuram Village in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district. The injured were taken to the nearby hospital and Cuddalore Government hospital while those in the critical stage were taken to Pondicherry Jipmer Hospital.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

