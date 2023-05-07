Breaking News
Five of family rescued, two feared drowned as boat capsizes in Rajasthan

Updated on: 07 May,2023 11:20 AM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI

The incident took place on Saturday evening when Mohsin Khan of Todaraisingh panchayat samiti had taken his family for a boat ride, they said.

Representative Image/iStock

Five members of a family were rescued, while two people are feared drowned after a boat capsized in the Bilaspur dam in Rajasthan's Tonk district, police said on Sunday.


The incident took place on Saturday evening when Mohsin Khan of Todaraisingh panchayat samiti had taken his family for a boat ride, they said.



It was a fishing boat that had a capacity of two people but was carrying seven, including its operator Badri Gurjar. It capsized due to strong winds, causing its occupants to fall into the water, the police said.


Two women, two children and a man were rescued by fishermen. Khan and Gurjar are missing and feared drowned, they said. A search operation is underway, the police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

