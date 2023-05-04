Breaking News
Mumbai: Stakeholders split after first hawker body meet
Maharashtra: Amid spate of resignations, NCP’s core to meet this week
Mid-day Investigation: For Rs 8,000, you can lock up anyone as mad
Maharashtra: 50 per cent deaths at night, reveals study
Did climate change claim MVA’s Vajramuth rallies?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Trailer crashes into van in Rajasthan four dead

Trailer crashes into van in Rajasthan, four dead

Updated on: 04 May,2023 02:57 PM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

Top

The accident happened late Wednesday when the trailer collided head-on with a van moving in the opposite direction

Trailer crashes into van in Rajasthan, four dead

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Trailer crashes into van in Rajasthan, four dead
x
00:00

Four people died when a trailer crashed into their van near Ratangarh in Churu district of Rajasthan, police said on Thursday.


The accident happened late Wednesday when the trailer collided head-on with a van moving in the opposite direction, they said.



Also Read: 5 killed, as many injured in road accident in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh


Three persons travelling in the van died on the spot. The fourth, who was seriously injured, succumbed during treatment at a hospital, the officials added.

The deceased have been identified as Kaluram, Dilip Kumar, Nemichand and Prabhuram, police said, adding their bodies have been handed over to the relatives after a post-mortem examination.

Efforts are on to nab the trailer driver, who fled the crime site after the accident, they added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india India news national news rajasthan news jaipur

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK