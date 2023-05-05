Breaking News
Maharashtra: ‘Those crying now had one foot in BJP’
Thane: Probe ordered, private firm may lose asylum contract
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar firm on decision to step down, says Jayant Patil
Mumbai: 25-year-old loses leg trying to board running train
Mumbai: MNS singing Gujarati tunes?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Fix mobility woes Bluru techies

Fix mobility woes: B’luru techies

Updated on: 05 May,2023 08:04 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
Agencies |

Top

“We want the Metro to be completed and expand fast to 250 km,” the Aarin Capital Chairman told PTI, adding that there is a need to decongest 12 high-density roads. Pai said it’s a wrong perception that techies don’t vote in large numbers

Fix mobility woes: B’luru techies

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Fix mobility woes: B’luru techies
x
00:00

Techies in India’s IT capital want the new government in Karnataka to do a lot more to address the mobility problem in the city, with thrust on easing traffic on high-density roads, quick completion of expansion of metro rail network and deploying a large number of electric buses to improve public transport, says information technology industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai.


“We want the Metro to be completed and expand fast to 250 km,” the Aarin Capital Chairman told PTI, adding that there is a need to decongest 12 high-density roads. Pai said it’s a wrong perception that techies don’t vote in large numbers.



Also Read: Sonia Gandhi to address election rally in Karnataka on Saturday
 
In addition, there is a section of society disillusioned with politicians, because “every day they suffer from bad traffic, don’t see hope, they don’t see many things happening”, he said.


15k
No. of electric buses they want in Bengaluru

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

karnataka bengaluru national news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK