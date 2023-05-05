Fix mobility woes: B’luru techies

“We want the Metro to be completed and expand fast to 250 km,” the Aarin Capital Chairman told PTI, adding that there is a need to decongest 12 high-density roads. Pai said it’s a wrong perception that techies don’t vote in large numbers

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Techies in India’s IT capital want the new government in Karnataka to do a lot more to address the mobility problem in the city, with thrust on easing traffic on high-density roads, quick completion of expansion of metro rail network and deploying a large number of electric buses to improve public transport, says information technology industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai.

“We want the Metro to be completed and expand fast to 250 km,” the Aarin Capital Chairman told PTI, adding that there is a need to decongest 12 high-density roads. Pai said it’s a wrong perception that techies don’t vote in large numbers.

In addition, there is a section of society disillusioned with politicians, because “every day they suffer from bad traffic, don’t see hope, they don’t see many things happening”, he said.

15k

No. of electric buses they want in Bengaluru

