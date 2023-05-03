Karnataka assembly polls: PM Modi to hold 2 road shows, 4 public rallies this weekend

The first roadshow will cover about 8 km while the other will cover a distance of 30 km, sources said

PM Narendra Modi. File Pic

As part of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s ongoing campaigns in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take out two mega road shows and four public meetings this weekend, sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, PM Modi will arrive in Bangalore on the night of May 5 and will hold two roadshows in the city on May 6.

The first roadshow will cover about 8 km while the other will cover a distance of 30 km, they said.

Similarly, on May 7, PM Modi will also address four public meetings in different parts of the state.

PM Modi is also expected to visit Karnataka on the last day of the election campaigning for which preparations are already on.

Prior to this, PM Modi took out a roadshow of 5 kilometres in Bengaluru, and a roadshow in Mysore, with participation from a large number of people.

Even during the Gujarat elections, Prime Minister took out a roadshow of more than 25 kilometres covering 19 assembly constituencies of Ahmedabad.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Prime Minister held a mega roadshow in Kalaburagi.

During the roadshow, people queued up on both sides of the road through which the Prime Minister's cavalcade passed and cheered for him. They also showered flower petals on him.

While riding on the top of a truck, PM Modi greeted people by waving his hands.

The BJP is eyeing for a second term in the state, and has exuded confidence in retaining power with a full majority.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.

