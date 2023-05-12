Breaking News
FM meets IMF MD Georgieva on sidelines of G7 meeting

FM meets IMF MD Georgieva on sidelines of G7 meeting

Updated on: 12 May,2023 12:10 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

She is on a two-day visit to Japan. The G7 meeting is taking place in Niigata

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director K Georgieva on the sidelines of G7 Finance Minister Central Bank Governors meet.


She is on a two-day visit to Japan. The G7 meeting is taking place in Niigata.



Sitharaman also met Brazilian counterpart Haddad Fernando on the sidelines of the G7FMCBG meet. Fernando appreciated India's organisation of the G20 presidency and its piloting of significant global economic issues, the finance ministry said in a tweet.


The two ministers discussed issues relating to infrastructure, strengthening multilateral development banks (MDBs), debt vulnerabilities, and digital public infrastructure (DPI).

Sitharaman extended her support for Brazil's upcoming G20 presidency in 2024. The South American nation will hold the G20 presidency from December 1, 2023, to November 30, 2024.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

