Ten glass containers containing a foetus and vestigial organs found dumped in the garbage at Daund in Maharashtra's Pune district

Representational Image. File Pic

Listen to this article Foetus, vestigial organs found dumped in roadside garbage near Pune; FIR filed x 00:00

Police on Tuesday registered a case against unidentified persons after a foetus and vestigial organs that were part of biomedical waste, were found dumped in glass containers at Daund in Maharashtra's Pune district, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to PTI, a foetus and vestigial organs that were part of biomedical waste were found dumped in glass containers at Daund in Maharashtra's Pune district on Tuesday

A case was filed against unidentified people.

Ten glass containers containing biomedical waste were found dumped in the garbage by the roadside in Daund in the morning, the officials informed, reported PTI.

"We found one foetus and some vestigial organs. All these were disposed of in 10 different glass containers in a wrongful manner at a garbage site located at the Borawake chowk in Daund," inspector Gopal Pawar of Daund police station stated.

An offence was then registered against unidentified persons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 89 (causing a miscarriage without the woman's consent), 90 (death caused by an act done with intent to cause miscarriage), 271 ( negligently spreading a disease dangerous to life) and 272 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), the official informed.

Pune crime: Man held for cheating two Army job aspirants

The accused, Mohit Dhami, a resident of Uttarakhand who was arrested on Wednesday, had allegedly claimed he was an employee at the Army Command Hospital in Pune, the police said.

The Pune police, in a joint operation with Military Intelligence, have arrested a man for allegedly cheating two persons of Rs 4.8 lakh by promising them jobs in the Army even though they did not meet the age criterion, reported news agency PTI.

The accused, Mohit Dhami, a resident of Uttarakhand who was arrested on Wednesday, had allegedly claimed he was an employee at the Army Command Hospital in Pune, the police said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported news agency PTI.

A 23-year-old man from Dhule in Maharashtra had lodged a complaint, stating Dhami assured him and another person that he could help them secure jobs in the Army even though they were not eligible to apply as they passed the recruitment age, according to the police.

In March 2024, Dhami met the two men when they came to Pune to appear for the staff selection exam.

"Dhami introduced himself as an employee at the Army Command Hospital and assured them that he could facilitate their recruitment, even though they were ineligible due to age restrictions," the police said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported news agency PTI.

He later contacted them and initially asked for Rs 5,000 each. Over time, the duo paid him Rs 4.8 lakh, as per the police.

The two men approached the police after realising they were cheated.

Dhami was arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation was underway, the police said.

(With inputs from PTI)