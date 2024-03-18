Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Foreign students attacked for offering namaz in Gujarat
Foreign students attacked for offering namaz in Gujarat

Updated on: 18 March,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
Agencies |

Two students - one from Sri Lanka and another from Tajikistan - were hospitalised after the incident which took place on Saturday night, they said

Foreign students attacked for offering namaz in Gujarat

Two foreign students were hospitalised. Representation pic

Foreign students attacked for offering namaz in Gujarat
Students hailing from different foreign countries were assaulted allegedly by a group of persons in the Gujarat University hostel in Ahmedabad for offering namaz in the facility’s building, police said on Sunday.


Two students - one from Sri Lanka and another from Tajikistan - were hospitalised after the incident which took place on Saturday night, they said.


An FIR was registered against 20-25 people and nine teams of security personnel were formed to conduct a probe into the incident, Police Commissioner GS Malik said.


The incident was reported at around 10.50 pm on Saturday when nearly two dozen people barged into the (government-run) Gujarat University’s hostel and raised an objection to students from Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and other countries offering namaz in the facility where they stayed, Malik said. There are around 300 international students enrolled at the Gujarat University, including from Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Sri Lanka and countries in Africa, he said.

Nearly 75 of the international students stay in the A-block hostel of the university where the incident occurred, the official said.

300
No. of international students at the varsity

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

