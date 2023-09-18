Breaking News
Forgot about craftsmen for 10 years, remembered them just before 2024: Kapil Sibal's dig at PM Modi

Updated on: 18 September,2023 01:34 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Kapil Sibal's attack on PM Modi came a day after Modi launched the Rs 13,000-crore PM Vishwakarma Yojana for traditional artisans and craftsmen

Forgot about craftsmen for 10 years, remembered them just before 2024: Kapil Sibal's dig at PM Modi

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the launch of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, alleging that he forgot about crafts persons for 10 years and remembered them just before 2024.


Kapil Sibal's attack on the PM came a day after Modi launched the Rs 13,000-crore PM Vishwakarma Yojana for traditional artisans and craftsmen.


In a post on X, Kapil Sibal said, "Vishwakarma Scheme: Hindu Mythology: Vishwakarma was divine carpenter and master craftsman of weapons of Gods Modiji, far from divine, master craftsman of politics."


"Forgot about craftsmen and carpenters for 10 years! Remembered them just before 2024! Convenient. No?" he said.

The Lok Sabha polls are slated to take place in 2024.

Kapil Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA 1 and 2 regimes, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

Under PM Vishwakarma scheme, artisans and crafts persons will be provided recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, credit support up to Rs 1 lakh (first tranche) and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche) with a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent.

Last month, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks criticising the opposition on the Manipur issue, saying those who were "silent" were the ones "playing politics".

Kapil Sibal's attack on the prime minister came a day after PM Modi hit out at the opposition during his reply in the Lok Sabha to a no-confidence motion brought by the INDIA bloc against his government.

PM Modi said the opposition was never interested in discussing the Manipur situation. He added that the Union home minister explained the issues in great detail with patience and without any politics.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "PM: Opposition 'playing politics' over Manipur. Not quite. Remember, the Supreme Court suo motu expressed deep concern over violence against women. Said was 'unacceptable in a constitutional democracy'."

"Not the opposition, but those who were silent were 'playing politics'," he said.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA I and II, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

He has floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

(With inputs from PTI)

