Former CBI director Vijay Shankar, known for his leadership in high-profile cases, passed away at 76 after a prolonged illness. The decorated officer's last wish was to donate his mortal remains to AIIMS.

Vijay Shankar, a former director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and a distinguished officer of the 1969-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 76 after a prolonged illness, his family confirmed.

Shankar had been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Noida for some time. Fulfilling his last wish, his family announced that his mortal remains will be donated to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Vijay Shankar served as the director of the CBI from December 12, 2005, to July 31, 2008. His tenure is particularly remembered for the agency's involvement in high-profile cases, including taking over the controversial Aarushi-Hemraj double murder case. As an additional director in the CBI, Shankar oversaw several significant investigations, including the infamous Telgi scam, and played a pivotal role in securing the extradition of gangster Abu Salem and actor Monika Bedi from Portugal.

Before his appointment as CBI director, Shankar headed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), as well as Civil Defence and Home Guards. Earlier in his career, he served as Inspector General in the Border Security Force (BSF), where he was posted in Jammu and Kashmir during the turbulent 1990s, a time marked by peak militancy in the region.

Vijay Shankar was a recipient of the President's Police Medals for distinguished and meritorious service, a testament to his illustrious career in law enforcement. His contributions extended beyond domestic roles, as he also served in the Uttar Pradesh Police and represented India in Moscow under the Ministry of External Affairs.

Expressing his condolences, former CBI director Anil Sinha called Shankar’s passing a significant loss to the law enforcement community. "It is sad and unfortunate. We have lost a fine gentleman. An upright and courageous officer, whom we knew for his sharp intellect and principled conduct. We deeply mourn his sad demise," Sinha said.

Shankar's passing marks the end of a storied career dedicated to service, justice, and the safeguarding of national interests, leaving behind a legacy of integrity and excellence.

(With inputs from PTI)