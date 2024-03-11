Breaking News
Former Cong ministers ex MLAs join BJP in Rajasthan
<< Back to Elections 2024

Former Cong ministers, ex-MLAs join BJP in Rajasthan

Updated on: 11 March,2024 07:23 AM IST  |  Jaipur
Agencies |

Top

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, state BJP president C P Joshi and Union minister Bhupendra Yadav welcomed them into the party at its state headquarters here.

Former Cong ministers, ex-MLAs join BJP in Rajasthan

Representation Pic

Former Cong ministers, ex-MLAs join BJP in Rajasthan
Several Congress leaders in Rajasthan, including former ministers Rajendra Yadav and Lal Chand Kataria, joined the BJP here on Sunday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.


Former Congress MLAs Richpal Mirdha, Vijaypal Mirdha, Khiladi Bairwa, former independent MLA Alok Beniwal, former state party chief Seva Dal Suresh Chaudhary, Rampal Sharma and Riju Jhunjhunwala among other leaders also joined the ruling party in the state.


Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, state BJP president C P Joshi and Union minister Bhupendra Yadav welcomed them into the party at its state headquarters here.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

<< Back to Elections 2024

