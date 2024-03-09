Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to Mumbai Congress workers via video link and emphasised importance of fortifying the party in the city to strengthen its national presence.

Mallikarjun Kharge/ File Photo

Listen to this article Mallikarjun Kharge: Congress played crucial role in developing India's infra, BJP taking undue credit x 00:00

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, on Saturday, declared that his party has contributed significantly to the nation's infrastructure development, but he also charged the ruling BJP with unfairly taking credit for it.

Speaking via video link to a convention of Mumbai Congress workers, Kharge stressed the need to fortify the Congress in the city, saying that the party's national strength depends on having a strong presence in Mumbai, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, Kharge underscored the historical connections between Congress and Mumbai, noting that the state gave rise to several seminal rulings, including the Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS), before their enactment into federal legislation.

"It is the responsibility of each and every party worker in Mumbai to strengthen the Congress. Mumbai and Congress have an old relationship as the party was founded here on December 28, 1885. Several decisions like the Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) were conceived in the state by the Congress before being adopted at the national level in the form of legislation," Kharge was quoted as saying in the PTI report.

According to the report, the party chief further said, "If you forget history, then you can't do anything in future. It is the responsibility of the Congress to tell the new generation about what it did for the country."

He emphasised the role played by the Congress in the development of the nation, pointing out initiatives in the telecom and infrastructure sectors, especially those started by former prime minister Manmohan Singh and chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh of Maharashtra, the report added. PTI report further stated that Kharge attacked the BJP, claiming that even though none of its members have held prominent positions in authority since 1989, the party only concentrates on denigrating the Congress and the Gandhi family.

"BJP can only abuse the Congress and the Gandhi family. No member of the family has been in power either as a minister, chief minister or prime minister since 1989," he said.

In addition, Kharge talked about the problem of unemployment, stressing the value of empowering women via the self-help groups (SHGs) that were founded under the UPA government. He highlighted the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's ability to bring justice to the people and urged Congress activists to support it.

"The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will give justice to the people and if you ignore it, you will make a big mistake," he said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!