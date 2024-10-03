Kejriwal claimed that he would return only if he receives a "certificate of honesty" from the people of Delhi in 2025 assembly polls.

Representation Image

Following his resignation, the former Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is expected to vacate the official CM residence on Friday, ANI reported.

According to ANI sources, Kejriwal will be move to bungalow at 5, Ferozshah Road, currently allotted to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) confirmed the move, stating to ANI, "Arvind Kejriwal will shift to the bungalow allocated to party MP Ashok Mittal at 5, Ferozshah Road."Notably, as per sources, Mittal had himself extended the offer for Arvind Kejriwal to shift to his residence"

Earlier the party stated," "Arvind Kejriwal is looking for a property which is dispute free and there is no problem in living there."

"AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal will soon leave CM residence and search for his new house has been intensified. He is giving preference to living around New Delhi, from where he is an MLA to remain connected with the people. Many MLAs, councillors, party workers and common people are offering them their houses to the AAP Chief," AAP added in the statement to ANI.

Remarkably, on September 17, Arvind Kejriwal handed his resignation as CM to the Delhi LG VK Saxena, followed by a new government formation under the leadership of Atishi days after the AAP chief was released from Tihar jail on bail over the excise policy case, ANI reported.

As per ANI, Kejriwal claimed that he would return to the post only if he receives a fresh mandate and a "certificate of honesty" from the people of Delhi in the assembly polls expected to take place in February 2025.

Atishi takes oath as Delhi Chief Minister

Atishi took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on September 22 after she was chosen as the successor by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

In an emotional move towards Kejriwal, Atishi placed an empty chair beside her CM Chair saying, "This chair belongs to Arvind Kejriwal. Today I took charge as the CM of Delhi. Today I have the same pain in my heart as Bharat ji had. Just like Bharat ji worked by keeping Lord Shri Ram's sandals, I will take charge as CM for the next four months."

She expressed faith in Kejriwal returning as the Delhi CM in the forthcoming assembly elections.

Atishi, 43 took stepped in as the third woman Chief Minister of Delhi, following the footsteps of Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit, ANI reported.