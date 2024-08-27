Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren to join BJP with son on August 30

Soren stated that, while he pondered retiring from politics, the passion of party workers and the general public encouraged him to stay involved.

Champai Soren. Pic/PTI

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren stated on Tuesday that he and his son, Babulal Soren, will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 30. Soren stated that, while he pondered retiring from politics, the passion of party workers and the general public encouraged him to stay involved. He even considered starting his organisation, but ultimately decided to join the BJP, citing the particular political dynamics of Jharkhand and time restrictions, reported ANI.

"Today I had started a new chapter. Initially, I thought of taking retirement, but later witnessing the enthusiasm of workers and the public, I thought of being actively involved in politics. Later, I also thought of forming a new organization, but due to time constraints and the unique dynamics in Jharkhand, I decided to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after much contemplation," said Champai Soren per the ANI report.

"I have full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, I decided to join the BJP. I will join the BJP on the 30th. Me and my son Babulal Soren will join the BJP in Ranchi. We will go to Jharkhand tomorrow," he added.

According to the report, when asked about JMM's statement that he has been exposed, Champai Soren said, "I don't think it's appropriate to respond. I have struggled a lot, and our history is evident in Jharkhand. But we will join the BJP."

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi praised Soren's decision, saying he had taken the right option. Manjhi commented, "Champai Soren was the CM of Jharkhand and was doing good work. It is correct that he was made the CM but instead of asking him to resign all his work was cancelled and a new leader was chosen. He was insulted, after which Champai Soren has chosen an alternative. He has done the right thing."

However, JMM leader Manoj Pandey attacked the BJP, accusing it of relying on leaders from other parties due to a dearth of notable people of its own. Pandey expressed sympathy for Soren's choice but said that history has shown that persons who quit the JMM frequently do not receive the same level of respect from their new party, the report added.

"It pains but now the situation is clear. He will be joining another party. What impact it will have that time will tell. History has proven that those who have left JMM and joined some other party, have not been given that respect...BJP's existence is dependent on our leaders...They (BJP) have no face of theirs," Manoj Pandey said.