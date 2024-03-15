Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa accused of sexual assault, booked under POCSO

The 17-year-old girl was sexually harassed by BS Yediyurappa when she approached him seeking assistance with another rape incident, said FIR

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and prominent BJP leader BS Yediyurappa is facing an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The FIR claims he sexually assaulted a minor girl.

A report by news agency ANI cited the FIR filed by Bengaluru Police saying that the incident happened on February 2. Another PTI report stated that the FIR was filed at the Sadashivanagar police station in the city.

Reportedly, the FIR registered based on the minor's complaint, stated that the 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by 81-year-old Yediyurappa when she approached him seeking assistance with another rape incident.

According to the ANI report, the FIR also claimed that the senior BJP leader allegedly sexually assaulted her after dragging her into a room. Following the incident, the minor girl reported it to her mother.

Based on the mother's accusation, the senior BJP leader was charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Section 354 (A) of the Indian Penal Code, the report added. The PTI report added that Yediyurappa was charged under Section 8 of POCSO which pertains to sexual assault.

There has been no response from BS Yediyurappa or his family to the claims thus far.

Who is BS Yediyurappa?

Born on February 27, 1943, BS Yediyurappa is a renowned Indian politician from Karnataka and a BJP stalwart who has played an important role in Karnataka's political environment for several decades. Yediyurappa, affectionately known as "Yeddy" by his admirers, ascended through the ranks of the BJP thanks to his grassroots activism.

Yediyurappa's political career began in the 1970s when he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the BJP's ideological parent organisation. Over the years, he steadily ascended the political ladder, holding numerous posts within the party and the administration. He served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on several occasions.

Yediyurappa's political career has also been fraught with difficulties and problems, including internal party disagreements and legal troubles. Despite these problems, he remains an important figure in Karnataka politics, with a sizable following and influence on state-level decision-making processes. Yediyurappa, as one of the BJP's most senior leaders, continues to play an important role in defining Karnataka’s political environment.

This is a developing story, further details are awaited

