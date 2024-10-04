Arjun Singh claimed that he suffered a splinter wound during the incident.

Representation Image

Listen to this article West Bengal: Former LS MP and BJP leader Arjun Singh's office-cum-residence attacked x 00:00

Former Lok Sabha MP and BJP leader Arjun Singh claimed that on Friday at around 8:30 am, a gang of people attacked his office-cum-residence Meghna More in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, by throwing stones, bombs, and firing several gunshots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singh claimed that he suffered a splinter wound during the incident.

In a tweet along with a video, Singh said, "This morning, while everyone was occupied with Navratri Puja, several jihadis and goons, under the protection of Namit Singh, an accused in NIA cases and son of a local @AITCofficial Councillor¿attacked my office-cum-residence, Mazdoor Bhawan, with the local police looking on."

This morning, when everyone was busy in Puja for Navratri, several jehadis and goons under the protection of Namit Singh, an accused in the NIA cases and son of the local @AITCofficial Councillor and supervision of the local police attacked my office-cum-residence Mazdoor Bhawan.… pic.twitter.com/mN1PoCvXaN — Arjun Singh (@ArjunsinghWB) October 4, 2024

He claimed that the police were mere spectators as the attackers displayed their firearms openly. "Around 15 bombs were thrown, and more than a dozen rounds were fired by these people," he said.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video shared by Singh.

Onlookers said that smoke engulfed Meghna More located in West Bengal's Jagatdal because of the hurling of bombs, PTI reported.

An officer from Jagatdal police station said to PTI that there no injuries were confirmed and the senior police officials, along with additional forces, were present at the scene to conduct an investigation.

Singh, who earlier had switched loyalty from the Trinamool Congress to the BJP, lost to TMC's Partha Bhowmick in the recent general elections.

Meanwhile, Jagatdal MLA Somenath Shyam claimed that Singh, himself fired four rounds, PTI reported.

Shyam said, "After losing his political footing, he is blaming the TMC for problems he created himself, along with other local conflicts unrelated to our party."

In a post on X, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said, "This morning, prominent goons & renowned anti-socials associated with the ruling Trinamool Congress Party attacked the home of senior BJP Leader & Former MP; Shri Arjun Singh, in Bhatpara; North 24 Parganas district. They even hurled crude bombs. As usual, the Police played the role of mute spectator and didn't do much to deter the criminals."

This morning, prominent goons & renowned anti socials associated with the ruling Trinamool Congress Party attacked the home of senior BJP Leader & Former MP; Shri Arjun Singh, in Bhatpara; North 24 Parganas district. They even hurled crude bombs. As usual the Police played the… pic.twitter.com/8699buiARh — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) October 4, 2024

He also claimed that video footage was enough to identify and arrest the attackers for this heinous crime.

"I hope DGP@WBPolice will at least try to use the visuals for nabbing these miscreants," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)