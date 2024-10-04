On Friday morning, Govinda's wife Sunita spoke with media persons and shared a health update of the 'Hero No. 1' star. The actor was hospitalised on October 1 following a gunshot injury

Govinda (Pics/Pallav Paliwal)

Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda was hospitalised on October 1 after he accidentally shot himself with his own revolver. The actor is recovering and has been cleared for discharge.

On Friday morning, Govinda's wife Sunita spoke with media persons and shared a health update of the 'Hero No. 1' star.

"Right now his health is absolutely fine...It is due to the blessings of Mata Rani and everyone that he is fine and in a few days he will start his work...Sir (Govinda) will leave from here by 12-1 pm today," she said.

In the three days that he was in the hospital, his well-wishers were seen coming to visit him. Keeping aside their differences Kashmera Shah who is married to the senior actor's nephew Krushna Abhishek had rushed to check on him. Later, filmmaker David Dhawan and actors Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty were also seen arriving at the hospital to visit him.

Everything you need to know about Govinda's accidental gunshot

Govinda was rushed to the hospital on October 1 after his licensed revolver allegedly misfired, resulting in a bullet wound to his knee. The unfortunate incident occurred early Tuesday morning at approximately 4:45 a.m.

According to the Mumbai Police, Govinda was preparing to leave for Kolkata and was putting his revolver back in the cupboard when it accidentally discharged.

His manager, Shashi Sinha, provided further details, stating, "Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licensed revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable. He is still in the hospital."

Sunita Ahuja, Govinda's wife, addressed the media earlier on Thursday, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support.

"Govinda's health is fine now; he is much better. He will probably be discharged either this evening or tomorrow," she reassured, indicating that her husband is recovering well and might be discharged soon.

In a message to his fans, Govinda expressed his appreciation for their prayers and well-wishes.

"Hello, this is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents, and God, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed. I thank the doctor here, Dr. Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers," he stated in a heartfelt audio message.

After learning about the incident, several actors including director David Dhawan and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha came to the hospital to inquire about Govinda's health.