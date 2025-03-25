Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, NCP (SP)'s Fauzia Khan recalled that after the tragic stampede at the New Delhi railway station on February 15, a photo went viral, showing a woman RPF constable patrolling the station with her one-year-old child strapped to her chest

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Fauzia Khan on Tuesday pitched for institutional reforms and improved workplace facilities, including the creche, to address challenges faced by women in security forces.

According to news agency PTI, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) lawmaker raised the issue during the Zero Hour in the Upper House. Khan recalled that after the tragic stampede at the New Delhi railway station on February 15, a photo went viral, showing a woman Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable patrolling the station with her one-year-old child strapped to her chest.

"While glorified by the RPF as a symbol of 'Nari Shakti', I believe that the photo actually highlights the systemic challenges faced by women personnel in insecurity forces and the failure of the system to provide basic support to working mothers," said Khan, who has previously served as the Woman and Child Development Minister of Maharashtra.

According to PTI, Khan also highlighted that women in security forces already face significant challenges and the nature of security work directly clashes with the consistent care that young children need.

"What is needed is toilets, creches, baby care or breastfeeding rooms everywhere so that women can effectively manage both their professional and maternal responsibilities," she said.

The lawmaker also pointed out that the government's goal of increasing female representation in security forces, which currently stands at a mere 4.4 per cent in Central Armed Police Forces, must be supported by sustainable policies.

"The vision of Nari Shakti must go beyond mere optics and must be backed by real and tangible support for women. Policymakers must acknowledge that enabling women to thrive in these roles requires systemic changes, investments in infrastructure, improved workplace facilities, flexible policies, financial assistance and recognition of their dual responsibilities," the NCP (SP) MP said.

PTI reported that Khan stressed child care should be regarded as a fundamental service, and not as a luxury.

Rajya Sabha Chairman calls for meeting with floor Leaders

The Vice-President has called for a meeting with the Floor Leaders of Rajya Sabha on Tuesday to discuss issues pertaining to the judiciary, news agency ANI reported.



Speaking in the Parliament, Jagdeep Dhankar, who is also the Rajya Sabha Chairman, said, " I have scheduled a meeting after seeking convenience at 4.30 p.m. today with the Floor Leaders as suggested by the Leader of the Opposition and agreed to by the Leader of the House..."



"I am sure we will have very fruitful interaction and find a way out because legislation and judiciary perform optimally, then they perform best in the respective realm with the expedition," he added.



The Rajya Sabha Chairman further said that he will discuss "certain constraints generated by judicial orders on state action".



"The entire material available with the Supreme Court has been shared with the people at large. We will discuss when we will meet with floor leaders the certain constraints generated by judicial orders on state action," he added.



Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha on Tuesday approved the motion to extend the tenure of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on 'One Nation, One Election' to the first day of the last week of the Monsoon Session, 2025.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)