Home > News > India News > Article > Former President Pratibha Patil hospitalised condition stable
Updated on: 14 March,2024 09:21 AM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

Patil, 89, was admitted to the Bharati Hospital in Pune on Wednesday

Pratibha Patil. File Photo

Former President Pratibha Patil has been admitted to a hospital in Maharashtra's Pune city for the treatment of fever and chest infection and her condition is stable, officials of the medical facility said on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.


Pratibha Patil hospitalised: Admitted to the hospital last night


Patil, 89, was admitted to the Bharati Hospital in Pune on Wednesday.


"Former President Pratibha Patil was admitted to the hospital last night. She is having fever along with some infection in the chest. Her health condition is stable. She is under treatment and is being monitored closely," a senior official from the hospital said, reported PTI.

Pratibha Patil hospitalised: All you need to know about the Former President

Pratibha Patil was the first woman to serve as the President of India. She held the top constitutional post from 2007 to 2012.

Born on December 19, 1934, in Nadgaon village of Maharashtra, Pratibha Patil's early life was rooted in simplicity and perseverance. Raised in a family that valued education, she pursued her studies with diligence, ultimately earning a Master's degree in Political Science and Economics. Her academic pursuits were indicative of her future trajectory in public service, where intellect and empathy would become defining traits.

Patil's foray into politics began in the 1960s when she joined the Indian National Congress.

Over the years, Patil held various positions in both state and national governments, distinguishing herself as a capable administrator and a champion of social justice. Her tenure as the Governor of Rajasthan, from 2004 to 2007, showcased her ability to navigate complex political landscapes while prioritizing the needs of the people she served.

However, it was in 2007 that Pratibha Patil etched her name in the history books when she was elected as the President of India, becoming the first woman to hold this esteemed position. Her ascendancy to the highest office in the land was not merely symbolic; it represented a significant shift in perceptions about gender roles and leadership capabilities in Indian society.

One of the hallmarks of Pratibha Patil's presidency was her unwavering commitment to upholding the values of democracy and secularism. In a diverse and pluralistic nation like India, her leadership served as a beacon of unity, transcending barriers of caste, creed, and religion. Her inclusive approach resonated with people from all walks of life, earning her widespread respect and admiration.

Patil's tenure as President was marked by various initiatives focusing on education, rural development, and women's empowerment. After her presidency, she returned to private life.

(With inputs from PTI)

