Former Rajya Sabha member and AIADMK leader Maitreyan joins BJP

Updated on: 09 June,2023 03:20 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Former Rajya Sabha member and AIADMK leader V Maitreyan, who was expelled from his party last year, joined the BJP on Friday

Former AIADMK leader V Maitreyan, who was expelled from his party last year, joined the BJP (Pic/Twitter)

Former Rajya Sabha member and AIADMK leader V Maitreyan, who was expelled from his party last year, joined the Bharatiya Janta Party on Friday.


Expressing confidence that the "lotus" will bloom in Tamil Nadu in the 2024 and 2026 election poll, V Maitryan joined hands with the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).


Earlier, V Maitreyan was in the BJP before he joined the AIADMK more than two decades ago.


V Maitreyan was considered a close aide to its AIADNK leader J Jayalalithaa who sent him to Rajya Sabha thrice.

However, Edappadi K Palaniswami, who has taken firm control of the AIADMK after her death, expelled him for "anti-party activities" last year.

Praising PM Modi's leadership, Maitreyan spoke at the BJP headquarters that PM Narendra Modi is not merely a name but the "mission and vision" of a resurgent India which is making rapid strides in different fields.

"The 'lotus' (BJP's poll symbol) will bloom in Tamil Nadu in 2024 and 2026," Maitreyan said.

V Maitreyan joined the BJP in the presence of its national general secretaries Arun Singh and C T Ravi.

With the BJP's ties with the AIADMK seen to be far from smooth despite Palaniswami's assertions that their alliance continues, Ravi said his party has been playing the role of a real opposition in the state even though it has only four MLAs. "It is fighting the DMK government over people's issues," said Ravi.

Arun Singh said the BJP has been expanding with people impressed with Modi's leadership joining it. "Modi supporters" have turned into "Modi bhakts" (devotees to Modi) as people ranging from farmers to the poor see him as messiah, he claimed.

(with inputs from PTI)

