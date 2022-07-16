Breaking News
Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam hospitalised
Prez Poll: Yashwant Sinha cancels Mumbai visit
26-year-old man crushed to death by bus after his two-wheeler hits pothole
Amravati murder: Custody of accused extended, NIA says case has international ramifications
Maha CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM DevendraFadnavis uphold renaming of Aurangabad, Osmanabad
Home > News > India News > Article > Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam hospitalised

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam hospitalised

Updated on: 16 July,2022 04:29 PM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Top

Panneerselvam was admitted in the isolation unit on July 15 with mild symptoms of Covid-19

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam hospitalised

File Photo


Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has been admitted to a hospital after he developed Covid-19 symptoms, the hospital treating him said on Saturday.

Panneerselvam was admitted in the isolation unit on July 15 with mild symptoms of Covid-19, a MGM Healthcare medical bulletin said.




Also Read: Protection following Covid-19 vaccination short-lived, booster shots important: Study


"He is currently in observation under a team of our experts. He is stable and on medication as advised by the clinical team," the bulletin added.

Chief Minister M K Stalin wished Panneerselvam a quick recovery. Days ago, Panneerselvam was expelled from the AIADMK. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india chennai tamil nadu Coronavirus

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK