Breaking News
Mumbai Police nab Hyderabad woman for luring girls with false promises of film roles
Mumbai Police arrest man claiming to be Bishnoi aide
Domestic dogs could have passed on rabies to jackals, say experts
Mumbai experts say, ‘Voluntary donations key to ending severe blood shortage around Diwali’
Hoax bomb threats: BCAS issues new guidelines to evaluate potential security threats
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Foundation Day J K LG slams no show leaders

Foundation Day: J-K LG slams no-show leaders

Updated on: 01 November,2024 07:52 AM IST  |  Srinagar
Agencies |

Top

“I am seeing that those who took oath as MLA of a Union Territory and often refer to the Constitution of India (are not here),” Sinha said in his address at the UT’s fifth Foundation Day.

Foundation Day: J-K LG slams no-show leaders

Lieutant Governor Manoj Sinha during his foundation day address

Listen to this article
Foundation Day: J-K LG slams no-show leaders
x
00:00

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday criticised the politicians who did not attend the Union Territory Foundation Day, saying it reflected their “dual character.”


“I am seeing that those who took oath as MLA of a Union Territory and often refer to the Constitution of India (are not here),” Sinha said in his address at the UT’s fifth Foundation Day.


“The ground reality is that it is a UT today. When it will be made a state, and we want it to be a state, we will celebrate statehood foundation day as well. This shows their dual character,” he added.


Today is black day: Mehbooba Mufti

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Thursday that her party would continue to observe the Union Territory (UT) Foundation Day as a black day till the special powers of the erstwhile state were not restored. “... I want to tell Governor Sahab that for Jammu and Kashmir and especially for the PDP, today is a black day. We will continue to observe it as a black day until the special powers of Jammu and Kashmir are not restored, “ Mehbooba Mufti told reporters.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jammu and kashmir mehbooba mufti national news srinagar news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK