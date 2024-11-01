“I am seeing that those who took oath as MLA of a Union Territory and often refer to the Constitution of India (are not here),” Sinha said in his address at the UT’s fifth Foundation Day.

Lieutant Governor Manoj Sinha during his foundation day address

Listen to this article Foundation Day: J-K LG slams no-show leaders x 00:00

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday criticised the politicians who did not attend the Union Territory Foundation Day, saying it reflected their “dual character.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am seeing that those who took oath as MLA of a Union Territory and often refer to the Constitution of India (are not here),” Sinha said in his address at the UT’s fifth Foundation Day.

“The ground reality is that it is a UT today. When it will be made a state, and we want it to be a state, we will celebrate statehood foundation day as well. This shows their dual character,” he added.

Today is black day: Mehbooba Mufti

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Thursday that her party would continue to observe the Union Territory (UT) Foundation Day as a black day till the special powers of the erstwhile state were not restored. “... I want to tell Governor Sahab that for Jammu and Kashmir and especially for the PDP, today is a black day. We will continue to observe it as a black day until the special powers of Jammu and Kashmir are not restored, “ Mehbooba Mufti told reporters.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever