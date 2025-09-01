Breaking News
Four arrested for brutally assaulting man to death in Jharkhand

Four arrested for brutally assaulting man to death in Jharkhand

Updated on: 01 September,2025 10:08 PM IST  |  Jamshedpur
PTI |

The incident took place on Sunday evening in Kasmar village under Dumaria police station, after Brindavan had a heated exchange of words with the accused persons over a petty issue, Deputy SP (Musabani) Sandip Bhagat said

Four arrested for brutally assaulting man to death in Jharkhand

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Representational Pic

Four arrested for brutally assaulting man to death in Jharkhand
A middle-aged man was allegedly beaten to death following an altercation with a group of villagers in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Four persons have been arrested after an FIR was registered in this regard based on the statement of the wife of the deceased, Brindavan, he said.

A middle-aged man was allegedly beaten to death following an altercation with a group of villagers in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Four persons have been arrested after an FIR was registered in this regard based on the statement of the wife of the deceased, Brindavan, he said.



The incident took place on Sunday evening in Kasmar village under Dumaria police station, after the victim had a heated exchange of words with the accused persons over a petty issue, Deputy SP (Musabani) Sandip Bhagat said.


The argument turned violent, with the accused fatally attacking him with sticks and rods, Bhagat said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Investigation is underway and search is on to trace the other accused, the officer added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

