Four-day winter session of Uttar Pradesh legislature begins today

UP CM Yogi Adityanath/ File Photo

The state cabinet has called a four-day session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, which begins today in Lucknow. After 65 years, this assembly session represents a dramatic change governed by new regulations, stated a report in PTI.

According to the report, lawmakers are not allowed to enter the Assembly House with flags, banners, or cell phones in light of these new regulations. In addition, the assembly forbids document tearing and gives female members of the House special consideration when speaking.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said he expected important MLAs to be present at the meeting and emphasised the need to conduct the business properly. He also brought up the worry that some political figures, like Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya, are forced to read prepared remarks.

Ahead of the winter session, strict security measures have been implemented around the UP State Assembly. During its meeting, the House is expected to express its condolences for the passing of former assembly members.

Before the meeting started, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak announced that the government would be concentrating on comprehensive state development. He offered his thoughts on the opposition's alleged dissatisfaction and lack of meaningful input.

The Samajwadi Party, however, is against some of the new regulations that the assembly has imposed. At a meeting called by Akhilesh Yadav, SP MLAs demonstrated against the ban on carrying banners and placards. They dressed in black and voiced their concerns about unemployment and law and order in the state.

Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Maurya participated in talks led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath prior to the winter session.

The agenda for the session calls for the November 29 tabling of ordinances and notifications, the November 30 discussion of supplemental grants, and the December 1 completion of legislative work.

Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh underlined the government's emphasis on development projects and urged the opposition to engage in dialogue rather than incite agitation, stressing the public's trust in them.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath sought support from all Assembly members, including the opposition members, for the smooth conduct of the Winter Session.

Speaking to the reporters before the start of the session, he said that the opposition and the Treasury benches share equal responsibility for preserving the House's dignity and ensuring its orderly operation.

With agency inputs

