Breaking News
I need work, I have a family to look after: Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli
Mumbai: In Aaditya’s Worli, are Sainiks slipping out of Thackerays’ fingers?
Maharashtra legislature monsoon session from today
Sensex reclaims 60,000 mark after 4 months, investors richer by Rs 25 trillion
Maharashtra: More than 50 injured after 3 bogies of train derails in Gondia
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in Rs 200 crore money laundering case
Home > News > India News > Article > Four farm workers killed three injured after lightning strikes in Andhra Pradesh village

Four farm workers killed, three injured after lightning strikes in Andhra Pradesh village

Updated on: 17 August,2022 11:41 AM IST  |  Amaravati
PTI |

Top

Police sources said the victims were working in an eucalyptus farm and had been resting in a tent in the field when lightning struck on Tuesday night

Four farm workers killed, three injured after lightning strikes in Andhra Pradesh village

Representation Pic


Tragedy struck in the form of lightning, killing four farm workers and injuring three others in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh. Police sources said the victims were working in an eucalyptus farm and had been resting in a tent in the field when lightning struck on Tuesday night.


The three injured farm workers were shifted to the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada for treatment.

Also Read: Maharashtra: More than 50 injured after 3 bogies of train derail in Gondia


The incident occurred in Lingapalem village.

The bodies were removed to the government hospital in Eluru for post mortem, the police sources added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
andhra pradesh news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK