Four farm workers killed, three injured after lightning strikes in Andhra Pradesh village

Police sources said the victims were working in an eucalyptus farm and had been resting in a tent in the field when lightning struck on Tuesday night

Representation Pic

Tragedy struck in the form of lightning, killing four farm workers and injuring three others in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh. Police sources said the victims were working in an eucalyptus farm and had been resting in a tent in the field when lightning struck on Tuesday night.

The three injured farm workers were shifted to the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada for treatment.

The incident occurred in Lingapalem village.

The bodies were removed to the government hospital in Eluru for post mortem, the police sources added.

