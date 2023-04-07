Breaking News
Mumbai: Crook pushes woman into loan trap, then dupes her
Mumbai: BMC to conduct Covid drill on April 10, 11
Now, BMC identifies 20 deadliest spots in Mumba
MBBS student's murder: Police to launch a final bid to retrieve body
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Four girls charred to death in Uttarakhand building fire CM Dhami expresses grief

Four girls charred to death in Uttarakhand building fire, CM Dhami expresses grief

Updated on: 07 April,2023 07:31 PM IST  |  Dehradun
PTI |

Top

The building in the district's Chakrata area caught fire on Thursday evening

Four girls charred to death in Uttarakhand building fire, CM Dhami expresses grief

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Four girls have been killed in a fire in a building in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district, officials said on Friday, putting the age of the children between two-and-a-half and nine years.


The building in the district's Chakrata area caught fire on Thursday evening.



The charred remains of two girls have been found, District Magistrate Sonika told PTI.


Asked about the two other girls, Sonika said State Disaster Response Force personnel could not find their remains.

The deceased were identified as two-and-a-half-year-old Saijal, five-year-old Adhira, and Samriddhi and Sonam, both aged nine.

Also Read: Uttarakhand: Cricket coach arrested on charges of sexually harassing three budding players

Search and rescue operations have been stopped, Sonika said and added that the area's naib tehsildar had been suspended.

The fire broke out in a three-four-storey building made largely of wood in which two families lived together. The families' adult members escaped to safety but the girls were left behind, Sonika said, adding it was suspected that the fire broke out after a cooking gas cylinder exploded.

The blaze was so large that it took fire personnel over five hours to extinguish, the district magistrate added.

Local residents alleged that the fire tenders ran out of water soon after the fire-fighting operation began and had to travel around 10 kilometres to refill, further aggravating the situation.

Director-General of Police Ashok Kumar has directed Deputy Inspector General (Fire Brigade) Nivedita Kukreti to look into the allegation and submit a report within three days.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed grief over the incident.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
india India news national news uttarakhand

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK