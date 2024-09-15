Breaking News
Updated on: 15 September,2024 09:55 PM IST  |  Ghaziabad (UP)
PTI

Top

The matter came to light this morning when the people, after finding the boards missing, started a protest and lodged a complaint against unknown persons, the police said

Four people were on Sunday arrested for allegedly removing the boards of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar from electric poles near Crossings Republik police station area, police said.


The matter came to light this morning when the people, after finding the boards missing, started a protest and lodged a complaint against unknown persons, they said.



Following this, police teams were deputed to nab the culprits and they procured the CCTV footages of the area, Additional Commissioner of Police, Wave City, Lipi Nagaich said The act was captured by the cameras which were installed in farm houses and on the roads. The accused, Saurabh Yadav (22), Anshul Yadav (25), Prince Yadav (22) and Sunil (23) were near the underpass of Behrampur village area, the police said.


They have been booked under sections 299 (deliberate and malicious act, intending to outrage of any class by insulting its religious beliefs) and 303 (2) (case of petty thefts) of the BNS, they said.

Prince was earlier lodged in jail under an attempt to murder case, the ACP said.

