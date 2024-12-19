Four held in crude bomb attacks outside two Gurugram clubs

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 December,2024 10:51 AM IST  |  Gururgam
PTI |

Top

On December 10, crude bombs were thrown outside two clubs located in Sector 29 and a person, identified as Sachin, a resident of Meerut, was arrested from the spot

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Four people have been arrested in connection with crude bomb attacks outside two clubs in Sector 29, police said on Wednesday. The accused were produced in a court here after the completion of their remand on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody, they said.


On December 10, crude bombs were thrown outside two clubs located in Sector 29 and a person, identified as Sachin, a resident of Meerut, was arrested from the spot.


On December 12, gangster Rohit Godara took responsibility for both the blasts in Chandigarh and then Gurugram by posting a post on social media.


In the post, he claimed that the blasts were carried out at both the places to warn against non-payment of extortion money, the police said.

While police had taken Sachin on a seven-day police remand after being produced in a city court and on December 11.

The police also arrested three accused, Vinit Malik, Vikas and Ankit. They were also taken on six days of police remand, they added.

ACP Crime Varun Dahiya said all the accused arrested in the case were thoroughly interrogated. After completion of their remand, all were sent into judicial custody while further probe is underway.

