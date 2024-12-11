Breaking News
Crude bombs hurled at Gurugram night club, one held

Updated on: 11 December,2024 12:23 PM IST  |  Gurugram
PTI |

Top

While there were no casualties, a scooter and the bar signboard were damaged.

Explosions occurred outside a night club in the Sector 29 area early on Tuesday after a 30-year-old man allegedly hurled two crude bombs at the establishment, police here said. While there were no casualties, a scooter and the bar signboard were damaged.


The incident occurred around 5:15 am when Sachin, a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, threw two 'sutli bombs' towards the Human Night Club. He had planned to throw two more bombs but was nabbed by the police before he could, an officer said.


The man was inebriated at the time, he added. A bomb disposal team inspected the spot and seized two live 'sutli bombs' and a country-made weapon from the accused, the officer said. A National Investigation Agency team also inspected the spot. The Gurugram Police's Crime Branch and SWAT teams are investigating the case.


The accused is being interrogated, a police spokesperson said. The blasts follow similar attacks on Chandigarh night clubs. Sources said gangster Lawrence Bishnoi might be connected to the attacks. However, the Gurugram Police has not commented on these alleged links.

A senior officer said preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was drunk at the time of the incident. The pub manager said Sachin had not gone inside. The incident took place half an hour before the pub was to close. The police spokesperson said the accused was being interrogated by Crime Branch and Special Task Force (STF) teams. No other accused has been arrested yet.

Gurugram delhi police india India news national news

