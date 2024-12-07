Breaking News
Illegal casino busted in Gurugram farmhouse 40 held

Illegal casino busted in Gurugram farmhouse, 40 held

Updated on: 07 December,2024 10:01 PM IST  |  Gurugram
PTI |

The police have recovered two casino tables, 3,180 tokens and six packets of cards used for gambling from the possession of the accused, the officials said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Gurugram police has busted an illegal casino operation from a farmhouse in a village here and arrested 40 people, officials said on Saturday.


Based on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at the Mapple farmhouse in Khadarpur village on Friday night, police said.


Police arrested 40 people, including the operators and the people who were gambling at the casino, they said.


The police have recovered two casino tables, 3,180 tokens and six packets of cards used for gambling from the possession of the accused, they added.

An FIR was registered at the Sector 65 police station. Efforts are being made to arrest the other people involved with the illegal casino, police added.

