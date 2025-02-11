According to sources, the special investigation team (SIT) constituted on the Supreme Court orders had found serious violations at every step of ghee supply, leading to the arrests

Tirupati temple. Pic/iStock

A Tirupati court has sent the four accused arrested in connection with the alleged adulteration of laddus offered as ‘prasadam’ at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple to judicial custody till February 20. The arrested accused were produced before a Tirupati court on Monday.

The CBI-led SIT arrested Vipin Jain and Pomil Jain, former directors of Bhole Baba Dairy, Apoorva Chawda from Vaishnavi Dairy and Raju Rajasekharan from AR Dairy which supplied dairy products to prepare the famed sweets, they said.

According to sources, the special investigation team (SIT) constituted on the Supreme Court orders had found serious violations at every step of ghee supply, leading to the arrests.

