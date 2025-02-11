Breaking News
Ulhasnagar reports 135 dog bites in a day; 335 since Jan, and 21,411 in 2024
Exclusive | Maharashtra Budget 2025: Rs 1 lakh crore cut expected amid revenue crunch
Maharashtra HSC exam from today: Govt’s strict measures to ensure fair board exams
Mumbai: Biker dies after crashing into bus in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: Malad locals stage protest, demand reopening of bridge for bikers
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > News > India News > Article > Andhra Pradesh Four held in Tirupati laddu adulteration row

Andhra Pradesh: Four held in Tirupati laddu adulteration row

Updated on: 11 February,2025 08:23 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

According to sources, the special investigation team (SIT) constituted on the Supreme Court orders had found serious violations at every step of ghee supply, leading to the arrests

Andhra Pradesh: Four held in Tirupati laddu adulteration row

Tirupati temple. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Andhra Pradesh: Four held in Tirupati laddu adulteration row
x
00:00

A Tirupati court has sent the four accused arrested in connection with the alleged adulteration of laddus offered as ‘prasadam’ at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple to judicial custody till February 20. The arrested accused were produced before a Tirupati court on Monday.


The CBI-led SIT arrested Vipin Jain and Pomil Jain, former directors of Bhole Baba Dairy, Apoorva Chawda from Vaishnavi Dairy and Raju Rajasekharan from AR Dairy which supplied dairy products to prepare the famed sweets, they said.


According to sources, the special investigation team (SIT) constituted on the Supreme Court orders had found serious violations at every step of ghee supply, leading to the arrests.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tirupati news india national news andhra pradesh

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK