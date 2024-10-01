Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) announced that the SIT investigation probing the Tirupati Laddu issue will be suspended until October 3.

After the Supreme Court questioned Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu for making public allegations on Tirupati Prasadam, State Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday claimed that the judges did not say if the laddus were not unadulterated, ANI reported.

According to ANI, Pawan Kalyan also claimed that his government will look into the violations that happened in the past five years as it is not only about the Prasad issue.

He said, "I think they said in such a way, they never said it was not adulterated. Whatever information they have on their hands; I think they commented on that. Supreme Court judges didn't say that it was unadulterated, they said there was confusion regarding the date which will be cleared. But our government will take forward the kind of violations that happened in the last 5 years It is not just about the Prasad issue."

Additionally, Pawan Kalyan stated that his "Prayashchit Diksha" is a commitment to advance the Sanathana Dharma Parikshana Trust.

"Some kind of desecration has been happening continuously for the last 5-6 years. Around 219 temples were desecrated. In Ramatheertham, Lord Ram's statue was vandalised. So, this is not about just one Prasad issue. This 'Prayashchit Diksha' is the commitment to take forward the Sanathana Dharma Parirakshana Trust, it is very essential. This kind of occurrence should be stopped and addressed differently at a different level," he said.

The Kalyan also said, "Once I am done with this Diksha, tomorrow we will have a declaration."

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh CM was questioned by the Supreme Court on Monday for allegedly using adulterated ghee to prepare laddus, which were served as prasadam at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala.

A bench of Justice BR Gavai and KV Vishwanathan condemned the CM, saying there is no definite proof yet to substantiate that the adulterated ghee was used to prepare the prasadam.

"We are prima facie of the view that when the investigation was under process, it was not appropriate for the high constitutional authority to make a statement that could affect the sentiments of crores of people. In that view of the matter, we find that it would be appropriate if the Solicitor General assists us on whether the SIT by the state should continue or the investigation should be by an independent agency," said the bench, as cited by ANI.

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Tuesday, announced that due to the ongoing Supreme Court hearing, the SIT investigation probing the Tirupati Laddu prasadam issue will be suspended until October 3, ANI reported.

(With inputs from ANI)