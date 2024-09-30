On Tirupati laddus row, a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan also asked why was there a need to make a public statement when a probe had already been ordered into the matter

Observing that at least the Gods should be kept away from politics, the Supreme Court on Monday sought to know what was the proof that contaminated ghee was used in making Tirupati laddus, reported news agency PTI.

"At least, we expect the Gods to be kept away from politics," the bench said on the Tirupati laddus row, reported PTI.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that it was a matter of faith and if contaminated ghee was used in preparation of laddus, it was unacceptable.

The hearing in the matter is underway.

The bench is hearing a batch of pleas seeking a probe into the alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus, reported PTI.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu claimed earlier this month that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus during the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in the state, triggering a massive political row, reported PTI.

The YSR Congress Party has accused Naidu of indulging in "heinous allegations" for political gains.

"SIT has been formed": Andhra Pradesh Home Minister on Tirupati laddus row

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha Vangalapudi stated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has already been formed to investigate the alleged use of 'animal fat' in the preparation of the Tirupati Laddu Prasadam, reported ANI.

Anitha Vangalapudi accused the YSRCP of "trying to cover up" the 'mistakes', as CM Chandrababu Naidu had alleged, in the use of 'animal fat' in the prasadam during the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government.

"An SIT has already been formed with IG and DIG-level officers. The YSRCP is accusing us and attacking us in return. They have made mistakes in the preparation of the Laddu prasadam and are now attempting to cover them up," Vangalapudi said, reported ANI.

"Hindu sentiments have been hurt, and they are toying with those sentiments. To divert attention from politics, they set fire to a chariot, further hurting the feelings of Hindus. Chandrababu Naidu is taking this issue very seriously. The CM has made it clear that those who break the law will face severe punishment," she added, reported ANI.

However, the YSRCP, on the other hand, has urged devotees across the state to participate in temple poojas on Saturday, September 28, aimed at restoring the sanctity of Tirumala, which the party claims was tarnished by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

YSRCP Chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took to the social media platform X, urging people to stand against the false claims made by Chandrababu Naidu. Naidu had allegedly spread misinformation, claiming that Tirumala's sacred laddu prasadam was adulterated with animal fat, misleading devotees and tarnishing the revered image of Lord Venkateswara.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)