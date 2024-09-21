Breaking News
Will take Tirupati laddu row to logical end: Mantri

Updated on: 22 September,2024 07:13 AM IST  |  Hubballi
Agencies |

The Minister also said the allegations cropped up after the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) stopped using the Nandini Ghee of the Karnataka Milk Federation.

Will take Tirupati laddu row to logical end: Mantri

The controversial prasad in question

Union Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said the Centre has taken the issue of desecration of famous Tirupati Laddu seriously and will take the matter to its logical end. The Minister also said the allegations cropped up after the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) stopped using the Nandini Ghee of the Karnataka Milk Federation.


Deputy CM of Karnataka K S Eshwarappa alleged the hand Christian missionaries in prasad row. Pic/X
Deputy CM of Karnataka K S Eshwarappa alleged the hand Christian missionaries in prasad row. Pic/X



“We have heard a very serious allegation of adulteration in the auspicious Tirupati Laddu. The previous (Andhra Pradesh) government was using Nandini Ghee. Once they stopped using Nandini products, they started procuring Ghee from different sources. Since then, these incidents have taken place and CM N Chandrababu Naidu has released the lab report as well,” Joshi, also holds the public distribution portfolio. He said the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister is an important politician of India and a good administrator and there must be facts when he has said so.


“Now that the lab report has come out, a detailed investigation has to take place. Whoever has committed wrong should be punished. We will take it seriously and we will take this case to the logical end,” Joshi said. “This is a question of the culture and faith of the country. Such betrayal is not good,” he added Meanwhile, former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka KS Eshwarappa alleged the role of foreign Christian missionaries during the tenure of former CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Naidu to consult pontiffs, sages and priests

AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan in a meeting. FILE PIC/PTI
AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan in a meeting. FILE PIC/PTI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the government will consult pontiffs, sages, priests and other top Hinduism experts on the future course of action to be taken following allegations of animal fat adulteration in Tirupati laddus.

During a recent NDA legislative party meeting, Naidu claimed that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making the popular Tirupati laddus. The CM said the government will take its decision with respect to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

“We are discussing how to go forward with respect to TTD. After deliberating with pontiffs, priests and Sanatana Dharma (Hinduism) experts,” said Naidu in an official release.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

