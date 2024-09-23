The Government of Andhra Pradesh and TTD management approached us for a solution, and we recommended performing a ‘Shanti Homam’ for purification,” Chief Priest of the Tirupati Temple, Krishna Seshachala Swamy said

A priest performs the purification ritual 'Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana'. Pic/PTI

A 'Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana' (ritualistic sanitisation) was on Monday held at the Tirumala temple.

For the past several days, reports are being circulated globally suggesting that the ghee used in the iconic laddus was not strictly vegetarian, raising questions about the integrity of offerings at the revered temple. In light of the controversy, the Chief Priest of the Tirupati Temple, Krishna Seshachala Swamy told the PTI.

“We understand the concerns of our devotees and the importance of maintaining purity in our offerings. The Government of Andhra Pradesh and TTD management approached us for a solution, and we recommended performing a ‘Shanti Homam’ for purification,” he said.

The ceremony took place early morning on Monday, following the customary permissions and blessings from Lord Venkateshwara.

The homam, intended to purify the sacred preparations, was performed with great reverence and devotion. Swamy assured devotees that all is now well, highlighting that the temple's commitment to uphold the highest standards of spiritual integrity.

VIDEO | Tirupati Laddu Controversy: "For the past four-five days, there have been many news spreading worldwide that the ghee used to prepare Balaji's laddus contained animal fat. The Government of Andhra Pradesh and TTD management approached us for a solution. We suggested that… pic.twitter.com/QWU0UYBxqH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 23, 2024

“We request all devotees to come to Tirupati Balaji, seek the blessings of Lord Venkateshwara, and enjoy the laddus with their families and friends,” he urged, inviting a return to normalcy.

A Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) source confirmed to PTI that the ritual began at 6 am and will last till 10 am, aimed at propitiating Lord Venkateswara Swamy from the alleged sacrilegious practices such as mixing animal fats in making Tirupati laddus (consecrated sweet) and others, according to the PTI.

TTD executive officer J Shyamala Rao on Sunday said these rituals will ward off the ill effects and restore the sanctity of laddu prasadams (consecrated food) along with the well-being of Srivari devotees.

Meanwhile, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday appealed to the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of Tirupati laddu adulteration allegations and launch a probe to identify the culprits.

The Kendriya Margdarshak Mandal of VHP met at Tirupati and took this decision. It was attended by VHP's international secretary Bajrang Bagra and other pontiffs.

VHP's decision comes in the wake of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu recently claiming that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fats for making the popular Tirupati laddus, known for their unique taste, according to the PTI.

"Supreme Court should take suo motu cognisance of this matter and investigate it in a definite time period to identify the culprits of this unforgivable crime and punish them stringently," said VHP in a release, reported the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)