Four killed, 30 injured as vehicle on way to wedding venue overturns in Jharkhand

Updated on: 03 May,2023 11:42 AM IST  |  Ranchi
PTI |

The accident occurred late on Tuesday night in Dumri area when the pickup van with several wedding guests on board fell on its side after the driver lost control over the vehicle

At least four people were killed and 30 others injured after a vehicle on its way to a wedding ceremony overturned in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said on Wednesday.


The accident occurred late on Tuesday night in Dumri area when the pickup van with several wedding guests on board fell on its side after the driver lost control over the vehicle, Gumla Superintendent of Police Ehtesham Waquarib said.



"Four people were killed and 30 others injured when the pickup van on its way to a wedding ceremony at Dumri overturned," the SP told PTI.


Also Read: Jharkhand: Five arrested for killing Mukhiya

All four people died on the spot while the injured have been admitted to a local hospital, he said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

"Heartbroken by the news of the death of four people in a road accident in Dumri, Gumla. May God give strength to the bereaved family members. Medical facilities are being provided to the injured people in the accident," Soren said in a tweet.

