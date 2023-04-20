Breaking News
Jharkhand Five arrested for killing Mukhiya

Jharkhand: Five arrested for killing Mukhiya

Updated on: 20 April,2023 02:14 PM IST  |  Ranchi
PTI |



Suresh Murmu, the mukhiya of Barheet panchayat was shot dead by unidentified persons on Saturday evening

Jharkhand: Five arrested for killing Mukhiya

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Jharkhand: Five arrested for killing Mukhiya
Five persons were arrested in connection with the killing of the 'mukhiya' (village head) of Barheet panchayat in Jharkhand's Dumka district, a senior police officer said.


Suresh Murmu, the mukhiya of Barheet panchayat was shot dead by unidentified persons on Saturday evening.



A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Jermundi, Shivendra was formed to investigate and apprehend the perpetrators involved in the incident after a case under sections 302 (murder), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of IPC and section 27 of Arms Act was registered on the statement of Surujmuni Tudu, wife of Suresh Murmu on April 16, Superintendent of Police Amber Lakra said.


In course of the investigation, SIT arrested one accused identified as Santosh Yadav, who spilt the beans during the interrogation, the SP said.

There was a rivalry between Hansdiha panchayat mukhiya Asha Hembram and Murmu, the mukhiya of Barheet panchayat over bagging contract for beautification and construction of boundary wall of a "Jeharthan" (place of worship of tribals), defeat of Hembram's mother Taloko Soren in the panchayat election, he said.
Besides, Hembram had grudge against Murmu for supporting some her of relatives, with whom she had a land dispute in Jalwe village, and Murmu's move to lure away her supporters to weaken her position in Hansdiha, a police officer said.

To eliminate Murmu, Hembram hired one Rahul Kumar Verma and his associates for Rs 5 lakh and paid Rs one lakh in advance.

The advance amount was spent by Verma for purchasing the firearm and the rest was distributed among his associates for the job. Police have recovered the firearm used in the killing of Murmu, Lakra added.

