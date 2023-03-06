Breaking News
Four killed as car falls into gorge in Uttarkhand's Champawat

Updated on: 06 March,2023 12:43 PM IST  |  Dehradun
PTI |

The car rolled down into the gorge near Dudhauri school while going up a narrow and steep road on Sunday, Station House Officer Yogesh Upadhyay said

Representative image


Four people were killed and one was injured when the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge along the Amori-Khatoli highway in Champawat district, police said on Monday.


The car rolled down into the gorge near Dudhauri school while going up a narrow and steep road on Sunday, Station House Officer Yogesh Upadhyay said.



Three people including the driver of the vehicle were killed on the spot while one died on way to the hospital. Another one who suffered injuries is still under treatment at a hospital in Tanakpur, he said.


The deceased were identified as Rajendra Singh (40) who was driving the car, Shankar Singh (55), Jagat Singh (60) and Kundan Singh (50), who died while being taken from a hospital in Tanakpur to Haldwani's Sushila Tiwari hospital.

Swaroop Singh (45) who was injured in the accident is under treatment.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed grief at the loss of lives in the accident.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

