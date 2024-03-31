Four killed, over 100 injured as storm hits West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that personnel of the civil administration, police, and disaster management have been deployed for relief work

A heavy storm wreaked havoc in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Sunday. Pic/PTI

At least four people were killed and over 100 others were injured on Sunday after a heavy storm wreaked havoc in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, officials said. According to officials, gusty winds brought down trees and damaged houses in several parts of the district and neighbouring areas.

"The seasonal storm, accompanied by a hailstorm, uprooted trees and damaged houses in several parts of West Bengal's Jalpaiguri," SP Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat told the media.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that personnel of the civil administration, police, and disaster management have been deployed for relief work. Additionally, quick response teams (QRTs) were pressed into service while the affected people were shifted to safer places, the Chief Minister added.

"Sad to know that sudden heavy rainfall and stormy winds brought disasters today afternoon in some Jalpaiguri-Maynaguri areas, with loss of human lives, injuries, house damages, uprooting of trees and electricity poles, etc.," Mamata Banerjee wrote on X.

The Chief Minister assured the victims that the district administration would provide necessary assistance. "District administration will provide compensation to next-of-kin in the case of deaths, and injuries as per rules and following the Model Code of Conduct," CM Mamata Banerjee said.



West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has set up an emergency cell in the Raj Bhavan to deal with the storm in Jalpaiguri. "The Governor is in touch with the Disaster Management Authority in Delhi. He requested the NDMA to rush more reinforcement by way of manpower and materials to Jalpaiguri. The Governor is also in touch with the Central Home Ministry. He will camp in Jalpaiguri tomorrow and visit ground zero and the houses of the victims," Raj Bhavan Kolkata stated.



Jalpaiguri Government Medical College Superintendent Kalyan Khan said that 49 patients have been admitted and 170 patients were reported in the emergency. "So far, 49 patients have been admitted here and over 170 patients were reported in the emergency. We are doing everything possible for their treatment," he added.



According to locals, several areas in Jalpaiguri district were hit by a "very strong" storm in Mainaguri. "Many houses collapsed. Dozens of people have been admitted to the hospital. Many of them have died. More injured people are being brought to the hospital," said a resident.

