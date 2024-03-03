Jammu-Srinagar highway remained blocked amid heavy rainfall on Sunday and stranded passengers rescued National Highway Authorities

Representation image

Listen to this article Weather Update: Rains lashes parts north India; 4 die in UP, 3 in J&K x 00:00

Several parts of northern India woke up to rains on Sunday. Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall, while some parts also faced hailstorm and lightening.

In Uttar Pradesh's four people lost their lives in seperate lightening strikes, reported PTI. The deaths were reported from Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi, Sitapur and Shahjahanpur, said Relief Commissioner Naveen Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per PTI report, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Muzaffarnagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Kanpur Dehat, Shahjahanpur, Lalitpur and Saharanpur were hit by hailstorms between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm on Sunday. A report was received from Mathura about a house collapse due to heavy rain, Kumar said.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, three lives were lost in a landslide due to heavy rainfall since past 24 hours. "A two-month-old child, her mother, and two other children died when the house they were sleeping in collapsed this morning after a landslide occurred in the village," Deputy Commissioner, Reasi said, reported ANI. Two other people were injured in the incident.

The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained blocked amid heavy rainfall on Sunday and stranded passengers rescued National Highway Authorities. The highway was closed early Saturday following landslides, mudslides and shooting stones, triggered after heavy rainfall at several places.

As the 270-km highway, the only link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, remained shut for a second day, a large number of stranded passengers were shifted, including over 200 tourists to safer places in Ramban district by authorities, ANI report added.

With the improvement in the weather morning, the National Highway Authority of India has stepped up efforts to ensure early opening of the road.

The national capital too woke up with rainfall on Sunday. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded 4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am this morning. The city is likely to witness generally cloudy skies during the day with a possibility of more rain or drizzle.

On Saturday, the IMD had predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)