Home > News > India News > Article > Four of family drown in Keralas Bharathapuzha river

Four of family drown in Kerala's Bharathapuzha river

Updated on: 16 January,2025 10:45 PM IST  |  Thrissur (Kerala)
PTI |

The tragedy occurred around 5.30 pm when the two children, playing near the riverbank, accidentally fell into the water

Representational Pic/File

In a tragic incident, four members of a family drowned in the Bharathapuzha river at Cheruthuruthy on Thursday evening.


The victims have been identified as Kabeer (47), his wife Shahina (35), their daughter Sera Fathima (10), and Shahina's nephew Fuvad Sanin (12), all hailing from Cheruthuruthy, police said.


The tragedy occurred around 5.30 pm when the two children, playing near the riverbank, accidentally fell into the water. Upon noticing this, Kabeer and Shahina rushed to rescue them but were caught in the strong undercurrent, quoting the eyewitness police said.


Local residents, police, and fire and rescue teams immediately launched a search operation.

Shahina was pulled from the water and rushed to a nearby private hospital, but her life could not be saved, according to local residents.

Rescue teams later recovered the bodies of Kabeer and Fuvad. The search for Sera concluded around 8.15 pm when her body was retrieved.

Thrissur City Police Commissioner Ilango R and other senior officers reached the spot to oversee the rescue efforts, police added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

